Cash Dividend On The Way From Bridgewater Bancshares Preferred Stock

May 10, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 5/14/24, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of BWBBP's recent share price of $18.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of BWBBP to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when BWBBP shares open for trading on 5/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.80%, which compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Credit Services & Lending" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWBBP shares, versus BWB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

BWBBP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently up about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are down about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
