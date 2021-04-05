Cash Dividend On The Way From Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/21, Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 4/21/21. As a percentage of BDN's recent stock price of $13.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when BDN shares open for trading on 4/6/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $14.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.25.

In Monday trading, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

