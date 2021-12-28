Cash Dividend On The Way From Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 12/30/21, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5156, payable on 1/18/22. As a percentage of BHR.PRD's recent share price of $26.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of BHR.PRD to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRD shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.86%, which compares to an average yield of 4.09% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRD shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 0.2%.

