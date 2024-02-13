Cash Dividend On The Way From BP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4362, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $36.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 2/15/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $33.52 per share, with $41.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.38.

In Tuesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.