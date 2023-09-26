Cash Dividend On The Way From Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 10/13/23. As a percentage of OBDC's recent stock price of $13.95, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when OBDC shares open for trading on 9/28/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.18 per share, with $14.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.96.
In Tuesday trading, Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
