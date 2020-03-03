Cash Dividend On The Way From BHP Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $1.30, payable on 3/24/20. As a percentage of BHP's recent stock price of $44.42, this dividend works out to approximately 2.93%, so look for shares of BHP Group Ltd to trade 2.93% lower — all else being equal — when BHP shares open for trading on 3/5/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.57 per share, with $59.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.37.

In Tuesday trading, BHP Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

