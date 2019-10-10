Cash Dividend On The Way From Becton, Dickinson (BDXA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7656, payable on 11/1/19. As a percentage of BDXA's recent stock price of $60.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when BDXA shares open for trading on 10/14/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDXA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDXA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.669 per share, with $64.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.81.

In Thursday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

