Cash Dividend On The Way From BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares

On 10/28/22, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.244, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of BCE.PRZ's recent share price of $18.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of BCE.PRZ to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when BCE.PRZ shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.32%.

As of last close, BCE.PRZ was trading at a 26.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRZ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.244 on BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1.3%.

