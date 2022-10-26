Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares

On 10/28/22, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.244, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of BCE.PRZ's recent share price of $18.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of BCE.PRZ to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when BCE.PRZ shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.32%.

As of last close, BCE.PRZ was trading at a 26.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRZ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.244 on BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1.3%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

