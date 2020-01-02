Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/20, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/29/20. As a percentage of BNS's recent stock price of $56.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when BNS shares open for trading on 1/6/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BNS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.71 per share, with $58.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.63.

In Thursday trading, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

