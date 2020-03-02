Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 3/4/20, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/20/20. As a percentage of BK.PRC's recent share price of $25.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of BK.PRC to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when BK.PRC shares open for trading on 3/4/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.20%, which compares to an average yield of 4.24% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK.PRC shares, versus BK:

Below is a dividend history chart for BK.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BK) are up about 0.4%.

