Markets
BK.PRC

Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 3/4/20, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/20/20. As a percentage of BK.PRC's recent share price of $25.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of BK.PRC to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when BK.PRC shares open for trading on 3/4/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.20%, which compares to an average yield of 4.24% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK.PRC shares, versus BK:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BK.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

BK.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Series C Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRC) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BK) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BK.PRC BK

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular