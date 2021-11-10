Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

On 11/12/21, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 11/29/21. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $24.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 11/12/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.10%, which compares to an average yield of 5.21% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1875 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.9%.

