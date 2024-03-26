Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.125 on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:
In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
BAXS Insider Buying
PINE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.