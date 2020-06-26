Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America Corp's 6% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE

On 6/30/20, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/27/20. As a percentage of BAC.PRA's recent share price of $26.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of BAC.PRA to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.74%, which compares to an average yield of 5.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRA shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE:

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

