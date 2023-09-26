Cash Dividend On The Way From BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities

On 9/28/23, BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of BANFP's recent share price of $26.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of BANFP to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BANFP shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.70%, which compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANFP shares, versus BANF:
Below is a dividend history chart for BANFP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.45 on BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities :
In Tuesday trading, BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) is currently up about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANF) are up about 0.4%.
