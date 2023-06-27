Cash Dividend On The Way From BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities

On 6/29/23, BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of BANFP's recent share price of $27.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of BANFP to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when BANFP shares open for trading on 6/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.57%, which compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANFP shares, versus BANF:
Below is a dividend history chart for BANFP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.45 on BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities :
In Tuesday trading, BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANF) are up about 1.3%.
