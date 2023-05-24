News & Insights

Markets
BKR

Cash Dividend On The Way From Baker Hughes (BKR)

May 24, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 6/9/23. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Baker Hughes Company to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when BKR shares open for trading on 5/26/23.

BKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Baker Hughes Company 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.415 per share, with $38.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.59.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KTWO
 GNE Next Dividend Date
 PUBM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.