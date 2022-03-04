Cash Dividend On The Way From B2Gold (BTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/22, B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 3/17/22. As a percentage of BTG's recent stock price of $4.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of B2Gold Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when BTG shares open for trading on 3/8/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.30 per share, with $5.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.26.

In Friday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

