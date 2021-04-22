Cash Dividend On The Way From AZZ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/26/21, AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/11/21. As a percentage of AZZ's recent stock price of $53.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AZZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.04 per share, with $56.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.10.

In Thursday trading, AZZ Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

