Cash Dividend On The Way From Avnet (AVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/22, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 9/28/22. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $42.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Avnet Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when AVT shares open for trading on 9/13/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.87.

In Friday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

