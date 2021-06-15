Cash Dividend On The Way From Avient (AVNT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/21, Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2125, payable on 7/8/21. As a percentage of AVNT's recent stock price of $50.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.22 per share, with $54.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.40.

In Tuesday trading, Avient Corp shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

