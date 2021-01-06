Cash Dividend On The Way From AT&T (T)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/21, AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 2/1/21. As a percentage of T's recent stock price of $29.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of AT&T Inc to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when T shares open for trading on 1/8/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from T is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $26.08 per share, with $39.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.45.

In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.