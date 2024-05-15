Cash Dividend On The Way From Atlantic Union Bankshares Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A

Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.43 on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Wednesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are up about 0.8%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Holdings Channel
BA Split History
QTWO Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.