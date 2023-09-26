Cash Dividend On The Way From Ashford Hospitality Trust Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 9/28/23, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5281, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of AHT.PRD's recent share price of $11.96, this dividend works out to approximately 4.42%, so look for shares of AHT.PRD to trade 4.42% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRD shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 17.57%, which compares to an average yield of 8.96% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRD shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5281 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are off about 6.7%.

