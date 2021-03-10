Cash Dividend On The Way From Ares Capital (ARCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 3/31/21. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $19.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 3/12/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.90 per share, with $19.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.00.

In Wednesday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

