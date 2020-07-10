Cash Dividend On The Way From Arcosa (ACA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/20, Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of ACA's recent stock price of $38.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.14 per share, with $47.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.01.

In Friday trading, Arcosa Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

