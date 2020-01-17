Cash Dividend On The Way From Apache (APA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/21/20, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 2/21/20. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $33.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Apache Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when APA shares open for trading on 1/21/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.33 per share, with $38.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.12.

In Friday trading, Apache Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

