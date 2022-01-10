Cash Dividend On The Way From American Finance Trust (AFIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/22, American Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: AFIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2125, payable on 1/18/22. As a percentage of AFIN's recent stock price of $9.27, this dividend works out to approximately 2.29%, so look for shares of American Finance Trust Inc to trade 2.29% lower — all else being equal — when AFIN shares open for trading on 1/12/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AFIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.23 per share, with $10.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.29.

In Monday trading, American Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

