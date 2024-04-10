News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

April 10, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

On 4/12/24, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 4/30/24. As a percentage of ALTG.PRA's recent share price of $26.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of ALTG.PRA to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when ALTG.PRA shares open for trading on 4/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.48%. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are down about 2.7%.

