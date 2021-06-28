Cash Dividend On The Way From Allstate Corp's 5.100% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2053

On 6/30/21, Allstate Corp's 5.100% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2053 (Symbol: ALL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3187, payable on 7/15/21. As a percentage of ALL.PRB's recent share price of $26.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of ALL.PRB to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when ALL.PRB shares open for trading on 6/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.77%, which compares to an average yield of 5.29% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL.PRB shares, versus ALL:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3187 on Allstate Corp's 5.100% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2053:

In Monday trading, Allstate Corp's 5.100% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2053 (Symbol: ALL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are off about 1%.

