Cash Dividend On The Way From Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/24/20, Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 1/12/21. As a percentage of ALEX's recent stock price of $17.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when ALEX shares open for trading on 12/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.3189 per share, with $23.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

In Wednesday trading, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

