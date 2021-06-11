Cash Dividend On The Way From Alamos Gold (AGI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/21, Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 6/30/21. As a percentage of AGI's recent stock price of $8.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $11.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.81.

In Friday trading, Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

