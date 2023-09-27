Cash Dividend On The Way From Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/23, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.75, payable on 11/13/23. As a percentage of APD's recent stock price of $287.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when APD shares open for trading on 9/29/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $224.7601 per share, with $328.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.84.
In Wednesday trading, Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
