Cash Dividend On The Way From Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

On 8/28/20, Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3844, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of AL.PRA's recent share price of $23.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of AL.PRA to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when AL.PRA shares open for trading on 8/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.56%, which compares to an average yield of 9.60% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL.PRA shares, versus AL:

Below is a dividend history chart for AL.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3844 on Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Wednesday trading, Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AL) are off about 2.9%.

