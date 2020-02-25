Cash Dividend On The Way From AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 2/27/20, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/17/20. As a percentage of MITT.PRC's recent share price of $27.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of MITT.PRC to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when MITT.PRC shares open for trading on 2/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.45%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRC shares, versus MITT:

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRC) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are down about 1.6%.

