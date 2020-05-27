Cash Dividend On The Way From Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 6/15/20. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $45.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.13 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.16.

In Wednesday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

