Cash Dividend On The Way From ADT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/20, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.035, payable on 4/2/20. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $4.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 3/18/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.93 per share, with $9.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.33.

In Monday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently off about 7.9% on the day.

