Cash Dividend On The Way From 1st Source (SRCE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/23, 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 5/12/23. As a percentage of SRCE's recent stock price of $41.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of 1st Source Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when SRCE shares open for trading on 5/1/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SRCE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.11 per share, with $59.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.99.
In Thursday trading, 1st Source Corp shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
