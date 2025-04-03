CASH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.33, changing hands as low as $69.52 per share. Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.15 per share, with $86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.