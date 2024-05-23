Cash Converters Welcomes New Director

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Spicer as a director of the company, effective from May 22, 2024. Upon his appointment, Spicer declared no immediate personal holdings in the company, neither as a registered holder nor through indirect interests. The company has complied with ASX listing rule 3.19A.1 by disclosing this information.

