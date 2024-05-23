Cash Converters Director’s Final Notice Issued

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, indicating that Ms. Julie Ann Elliott ceased to be a director of the company as of May 22, 2024. The notice reveals that Ms. Elliott did not hold any registered securities directly but had indirect interests in 61,223 and 156 fully paid ordinary shares through BT Portfolio Services and Shadworth Portfolio Service respectively.

