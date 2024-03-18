News & Insights

Stocks

Cash Cattle Trades Picked Up on Friday

March 18, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cattle futures were mostly higher on Friday but gave some back by the close. April prices were up by 30 cents for the day. April cattle completed the week with a net 35c loss. USDA reported cash trades for the week from $185 to $190, though the bulk of business took place on Friday with $186 sales for the South and $187-$188 for the North. 

Feeder cattle futures ended Friday with $0.75 to $1.90 gains. That had April futures $1.92 weaker for the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $249 on 3/14, up by another 54 cents. 

CFTC data showed cattle spec traders were reducing short exposure during the week that ended 3/12. That left the group 63.3k contracts net long for the settle. Spec fund traders were 10,339 contracts net long in feeder cattle as of 3/12. That was a 1.2k contract weaker net position for the week after long liquidation. 

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were shown at $311.90 for Choice and at $302.40 for Select on Friday afternoon. That was a $1.12 increase and a 71c increase respectively. USDA reported the week’s beef output at 501.4m lbs, up 3.6% for the week but 2.8% below the same week last year. Cattle slaughter was estimated at 601k head, which was also 3.1% above last week but was 4.3% under the same week last year.

 

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $187.250, up $0.300,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $183.600, up $0.225,

Aug 24 Cattle  closed at $182.625, up $0.525,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $249.275, up $1.800

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $252.125, up $0.950

 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.