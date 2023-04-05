US Markets
SQ

Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco, says father

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

April 05, 2023 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Mobilecoin

April 5 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N-owned Cash App's founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post shared by his father.

"I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning," said Rick Lee in a post which linked a TechCrunch article on the stabbing.

The San Francisco Police Department said late on Tuesday that a 43-year-old man was stabbed early in the day and succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The department's statement, which did not name the victim, said the incident was being investigated and no arrests had been made.

Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application and is touted by the company as an alternative to traditional banking services.

Block was not immediately available for comment.

Lee was the chief product officer for cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where he was also previously an early-stage investor and adviser, the company said on Twitter.

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard wrote on Twitter.

Cash App parent Block was recently in the news after short-seller Hindenburg said in a report that the payments firm overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Stephen Coates)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
HRB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.