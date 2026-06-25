Casey's Unveils Three-Year Plan Focusing on Growth and Productivity

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY has unveiled a new three-year strategic plan designed to build on the strong execution of its previous growth roadmap. Since launching its prior strategy in 2023, the company has surpassed its operational and financial targets and expanded its footprint by more than 500 stores. Management believes Casey’s differentiated model, which combines prepared food, convenience retail and fuel sales, provides a strong foundation for continued growth and market share gains.

A key pillar of the strategy is accelerating growth in food and beverages, an area that remains one of Casey’s strongest competitive advantages. The company plans to further invest in its made-to-order offerings, including pizza and chicken wings, while expanding its private-label portfolio. Prepared foods and nonalcoholic beverages continue to drive strong inside sales and customer loyalty. Management highlighted the success of its chicken wings platform, with sales in Des Moines increasing 20% year over year after more than a year in the market. Encouraged by these results, Casey’s intends to roll out the offering more broadly across its nearly 3,000-store network and further strengthen its position as a food destination.

The second strategic priority is expanding Casey’s store base through a balanced mix of acquisitions and new-store development. The company plans to add at least 400 stores over the next three years, leveraging its proven track record of integrating acquisitions. Management cited the successful integration of CEFCO, which expanded Casey’s presence in Texas and strengthened its reach across the Southern United States, as evidence of its ability to execute large-scale growth initiatives.

The final pillar focuses on enhancing operational efficiency through technology and data-driven decision-making. Casey’s is investing in artificial intelligence-powered forecasting, inventory optimization, kitchen redesigns, and digital platforms such as its mobile app and rewards program. These initiatives are expected to improve productivity, enhance the customer experience and support sustainable profitable growth. Overall, the strategy reflects a disciplined approach to scaling the business while strengthening Casey’s competitive advantages and long-term growth prospects.

The Zacks Rundown for CASY

Shares of CASY have surged 59.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 57.2%. CASY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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From a valuation standpoint, CASY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, higher than the industry’s average of 30.09.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 12.3%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. At present, ROST flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer worldwide. At present, TJX carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 5.9% and 9.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR operates retail discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands in the United States and Canada. At present, DLTR carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.5% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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