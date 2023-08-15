News & Insights

Casey's To Acquire 63 Convenience Stores From EG Group

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire 63 convenience stores from EG America, LLC, a subsidiary of EG Group Ltd. The deal will close later this year.

The stores are located in Kentucky and Tennessee and currently operate under the Minit Mart and Certified Oil banners.

Casey's said it is expected to retain the impacted employees at each store, and EG America is cooperating to make their transition as seamless as possible.

Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casey's, said: "This opportunity is an excellent strategic fit as we look to add locations in Kentucky and Tennessee, which are both within our existing distribution footprint."

Earlier in June end, Casey's had announced its plan to grow its footprint by 350 stores by the end of fiscal 2026, through organic growth and acquisitions.

