Casey's Stock Outlook Hinges on Food, Fuel and Store Growth

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY enters fiscal 2027 with momentum across its core convenience-store model. The stock outlook rests on whether inside sales, fuel profitability and unit growth can keep supporting earnings.



The company’s latest operating results show a business that is broadening its profit base while still relying on fuel as a key traffic driver.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey’s Business Mix Drives Stability

Casey’s operates 2,944 stores across 19 states, with about 71% located in areas with populations below 20,000. That small-community footprint remains central to its store economics.



The company generates revenue from retail fuel, grocery and general merchandise, prepared food and dispensed beverages, plus other businesses such as wholesale fuel and car washes. This mix gives Casey’s several profit levers rather than dependence on one category.

CASY Inside Sales Keep Building

Inside sales remain a key part of the CASY story. In fiscal 2026, total inside sales increased 10.2%, while inside same-store sales rose 4.2%, supported by whole pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages and category innovation.



The margin picture also improved. Inside margin expanded 70 basis points year over year to 42.2%, reflecting better vendor execution, cost-of-goods management and a favorable product mix.

Casey’s Fuel Segment Adds Earnings Power

Fuel continues to matter for both traffic and earnings. Fiscal 2026 retail fuel gallons sold increased 10% to 3.52 billion gallons, helped by store growth and the full-year contribution from Fikes locations.



Average fuel margin rose to 42.6 cents per gallon from 38.7 cents in fiscal 2025. Fuel gross profit increased 21% to $1.50 billion, showing that Casey’s benefited from both volume and stronger fuel economics.

CASY Expansion Keeps the Growth Story Alive

The Fikes and CEFCO acquisition is reshaping Casey’s scale. The company added 198 stores through the transaction and expanded its wholesale fuel exposure.



Casey’s opened 80 stores in fiscal 2026, evenly split between acquisitions and new builds, and converted 50 CEFCO stores to the Casey’s brand. Management expects to open at least 120 stores in fiscal 2027 through a mix of mergers and acquisitions and new construction.



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Casey’s Risks Still Deserve Attention

The growth outlook carries cost pressure. Operating expenses rose 11.2% in fiscal 2026 to $2.84 billion, driven partly by more stores, labor, credit card fees and incentive-related expenses.



Interest expense is another watch item. Net interest expense increased 15.1% in fiscal 2026 to $96.6 million, mainly tied to debt used to partly fund the Fikes acquisition.



Competition also remains intense. Walmart Inc. WMT is relevant to Casey’s investment context because it competes for consumer spending across grocery, general merchandise and value-focused retail formats. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST adds another comparison point because its warehouse-club model and fuel offering keep it tied to both consumer traffic and fuel-price sensitivity.

CASY Signals Support a Bullish Lens

The bottom line is that Casey’s has multiple growth drivers, but the stock outlook depends on execution. Inside sales growth, fuel margins and store expansion need to offset higher operating costs and interest expense.



CASY currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That rank signals positive earnings estimate momentum and supports a favorable near-term view of the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The stock also has a Value Score of A. For investors focused on valuation, that score suggests Casey’s screens well on value-oriented metrics, especially when considered alongside its top Zacks Rank.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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