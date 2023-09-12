News & Insights

Casey's Rises 9% On Better-than-expected Quarterly Earnings

September 12, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of convenience store chain Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) are rising more than 9% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Net profit in the first quarter increased to $169.24 million or $4.52 per share, from $152.93 million or $4.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue, however, declined to $3.869 billion from $4.454 billion last year.

CASY, currently at $262.85, has traded in the range of $197.22 - $264.66 in the last 1 year.

