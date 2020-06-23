Casey's-RangeMe Partnership to Enhance Customers' Experience

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY recently partnered with RangeMe, a renowned online platform, streamlining the discovery of products between suppliers and retailers. This collaboration will help the leading convenience-store operator, Casey's, to rationalize and scale its product-sourcing initiatives. This will also aid the retailer in tapping into the innovative products’ pipeline and capitalizing on industry insights.



Through this partnership, Casey's will be able to establish itself as "Open for Business" including new brands, which will be uncovered by RangeMe. With over 150,000 suppliers on RangeMe’s platform and more joining each week, the partnership will fulfill the retailer’s commitment to offer fresh, trendy and right products to its customers. Therefore, Casey's is on track with its new strategic initiative of reimagining how its stores are merchandised, with increased access to suppliers and products. This will aid them in tailoring the product mix and making localized assortments.



Casey's is among those retailers that make constant efforts to boost customer experience. In light of the COVID-19 perils, the company has enhanced its delivery capabilities via teaming up with DoorDash. It has also been expanding the online grocery range at all outlets. We note that Casey’s is on track with initiatives like price and product optimization, loyalty program, and digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities, and cost-containment efforts.



However, a couple of weeks ago, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, following a beat in the trailing seven quarters. We note that the top line declined from the prior-year’s tally, primarily due to lower retail fuel prices. While the first half of the quarter looked strong, the COVID-19 outbreak hurt the company’s overall performance. Nonetheless, the company is focused on curtailing costs, minimizing capital expenditures and optimizing inventory levels.





Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s 14.9% increase.



Key Picks in Retail



Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.2% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SpartanNash SPTN, also a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has delivered a positive earnings surprise of 76.3% in the last reported quarter.



Big Lots BIG has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 7.1% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



