Casey's Plans To Add 350 Stores By 2026

June 28, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Wednesday said it plans to increase store growth and accelerate its food business.

It intends to grow its footprint by targeting to add 350 stores by the end of fiscal 2026, through organic growth and acquisitions.

The company aims to increase its food business through increased whole pie sales, limited-time menu items, exclusive brand partnerships and extensions of fan favorites. It will also expand the private label offerings, building on over 300 high-quality, affordable snack and beverage options

As per the company, its private label products reached over 9 percent penetration in both units and gross profit dollars in its grocery and general merchandise category.

The company has a goal of growing its EBITDA at an 8 percent to 10 percent compound annual growth rate.

It is also implementing digital tools in its stores for team members and guests to improve speed and lower operating costs.

In premarket activity, shares of Casey's General Stores are trading at $227.80, up 0.03% or $0.07 on Nasdaq.

