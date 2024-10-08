Casey's Pioneering Growth Through Strategic Expansion and Innovation

Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY continues to distinguish itself in the convenience store sector through robust operational strategies that bolster its market position and financial performance. A resilient business operating model, stellar omnichannel capabilities, expanded customer outreach and exclusive private-label offerings strengthen Casey's competitive position. Through a strategic blend of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Casey's is aggressively expanding its footprint.

Decoding Casey's Tailwinds

A significant driver of Casey's growth is its ambitious store expansion strategy. The company plans store growth of approximately 270 units for fiscal 2025, a noteworthy increase from its earlier projection of 100 stores. This includes the recent acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of 198 CEFCO convenience stores, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024. This buyout solidifies Casey's footprint, particularly in strategically advantageous locations across Texas and southern markets.



This strategic expansion not only enhances Casey's market presence but also aligns with its long-term growth vision. By establishing stores in high-demand areas, Casey's is well-positioned to attract more customers and increase overall sales.



Casey’s inside store sales, encompassing grocery, general merchandise and prepared food, rose 7.6% year over year in the first quarter, reflecting continued demand for its products. The company's ability to drive sales growth while expanding margins is a testament to its strong cost management and product innovation.



Same-store sales for prepared food and dispensed beverages rose 4.4%, with an impressive margin of 58.3%, supported by the continued success of hot sandwiches and bakery items. Grocery and general merchandise sales also posted strong results, with same-store sales up 1.6% and margins expanding 130 basis points to 35.4%, driven by better cost-of-goods management.



Casey’s robust financial performance is highlighted by its generation of $180.8 million in free cash flow in the last reported quarter, up from $160 million in the prior year. This impressive cash flow generation provides the company with the flexibility to fund its ambitious growth plans, including store acquisitions. With a total available liquidity of $1.2 billion, Casey’s is well-positioned to continue its aggressive growth strategy without compromising its financial stability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts on CASY

Casey’s remains focused on its aggressive growth trajectory, with the company confident in its ability to achieve the target of 500 new stores. The integration of the recently acquired CEFCO stores is expected to provide significant synergies, contributing to both revenue and profit growth. Casey’s strategic investments in food and beverage offerings, combined with disciplined operational execution, place the company in an excellent position to continue delivering value for its customers and shareholders alike.



Casey’s reiterated inside same-store sales growth estimate of 3% to 5% for fiscal 2025. It continues to foresee EBITDA growth of at least 8%.



Investors have recognized Casey’s potential, with shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company advancing an impressive 19.3% in the past six months, in line with the industry’s rise.

