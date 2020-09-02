Casey's New Curbside Option to Boost Shopping Experience

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY remains committed to enhance customers’ shopping experience. In a recent move, the company has been serving guests with curbside-pickup offering, accessible within its app or online at Caseys.com. They can now avail more than 100 products along with Casey’s famous pizza via this latest option across the company’s more than 2,000 stores.



Casey's expanded curbside pickup to more than 80 additional outlets in the greater Cedar Rapids metropolitan area in July and August, after testing the option in various stores in Kansas City, MO and Des Moines, IA. During the pilot phase, customers responded positively to the curbside option and found it suitable to order pizza and grocery. Through this free and fully-integrated curbside pickup within Casey's app, it looks forward to enhancing shopping options with best-in-class experiences.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup has become the most timely and effective tool with safe-shopping procedures, thus minimizing physical contact and inside-store hassles. Retailers like Walmart WMT, Kroger KR and Best Buy BBY have also been gaining from this model. Likewise, we expect Casey's to benefit out of its latest move.

What Else Should You Know?

Casey's had earlier partnered with RangeMe, a renowned online platform which streamlines the discovery of products between suppliers and retailers. Via this collaboration, the leading convenience-store operator, Casey's, aims at rationalizing and scaling its product-sourcing initiatives. This aids the retailer in tapping into the innovative products’ pipeline and capitalizing on industry insights. This partnership enables Casey's to offer fresh, trendy and the most suitable products to its customers.



In light of COVID-19 perils, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has enhanced its delivery capabilities via teaming up with DoorDash. Casey's, which currently operates more than 2,200 convenience stores across 16 states, has also been expanding the online-grocery range at all outlets. We note that Casey’s is on track with initiatives like price and product optimization, loyalty program, and digital engagements comprising mobile app and online-ordering capabilities, and cost-containment efforts.



A glimpse at the company’s performance in the past six months unveils that its shares have gained 7.8% compared with the industry’s 8.5% increase.

